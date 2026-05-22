Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 14,455 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.46.

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Lam Research Stock Up 3.5%

Lam Research stock opened at $302.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $303.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.34 and a 200-day moving average of $214.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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