Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 20,740 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,550 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $755,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884,730 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,077,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4,992.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,704,739 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $222,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,073,602 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $574,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,753,924 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $491,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1%

Williams Companies stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $757,115.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,290,699.30. The trade was a 36.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,789.12. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 117,869 shares of company stock worth $8,814,067 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.00.

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Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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