Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 3,168 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 506.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,300,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,065,000 after purchasing an additional 195,992 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 16.7% in the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,881,000 after purchasing an additional 197,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 577.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,733,000 after purchasing an additional 960,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Astera Labs announced it will host press conferences, live demos, and technical talks at Computex 2026, where it plans to showcase its AI infrastructure connectivity portfolio, including the Scorpio X-Series 320 Lane Smart Fabric Switch, optical connectivity, and COSMOS-enabled validation tools. The event should boost visibility with analysts, customers, and ecosystem partners. Article Title

Astera Labs announced it will host press conferences, live demos, and technical talks at Computex 2026, where it plans to showcase its AI infrastructure connectivity portfolio, including the Scorpio X-Series 320 Lane Smart Fabric Switch, optical connectivity, and COSMOS-enabled validation tools. The event should boost visibility with analysts, customers, and ecosystem partners. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted ALAB’s strong stock momentum and cited bullish analyst views, which appears to be reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the company’s AI networking and semiconductor growth story. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted ALAB’s strong stock momentum and cited bullish analyst views, which appears to be reinforcing investor enthusiasm for the company’s AI networking and semiconductor growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Astera Labs was downgraded by Northland Securities from outperform to market perform, which could temper some of the recent optimism but does not by itself indicate a major deterioration in the business outlook.

Astera Labs was downgraded by Northland Securities from outperform to market perform, which could temper some of the recent optimism but does not by itself indicate a major deterioration in the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling continues to be notable, including a large COO sale under a 10b5-1 plan and a smaller sale by the general counsel. While preplanned, heavy insider selling can weigh on sentiment because it may suggest executives are taking profits after the stock’s sharp run-up.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $318.72 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.43. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $321.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.35, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $231,659.88. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 103,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,075,913.29. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 28,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $7,173,329.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,789,232 shares in the company, valued at $945,868,091.84. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,316,257 shares of company stock valued at $474,860,636 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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