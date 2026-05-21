Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $449.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.74 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,775,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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