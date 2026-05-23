Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,503 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PH stock opened at $866.34 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.21 and a 1 year high of $1,034.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $916.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $913.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Key Parker-Hannifin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Parker-Hannifin this week:

Positive Sentiment: The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Article Title

The CIRCOR Aerospace deal should strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s aerospace and defense portfolio by adding complementary flight-critical motion and flow control capabilities, which management says could boost sales growth, margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Article Title

Several recent writeups suggest the acquisition fits Parker-Hannifin’s strategy of focusing on higher-growth, higher-margin aerospace businesses, with CIRCOR’s unit expected to generate about $270 million in 2026 sales and more than 40% adjusted EBITDA margin before synergies. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Wall Street coverage remains broadly constructive, with recent analyst notes and price targets still pointing to optimism around Parker-Hannifin’s long-term earnings power. Negative Sentiment: The market may also be weighing the deal’s premium valuation and execution risk, since the purchase is large and still needs regulatory approval before closing in the second half of 2026. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. iA Financial set a $1,032.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,022.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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