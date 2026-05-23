Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 3,804 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 144.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $456,656,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 124,659 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $418.58 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $425.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.77. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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