Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 5,070 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,282 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 154.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here