Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 52,232 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,196 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $218,236,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,490,482 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $238,818,000 after purchasing an additional 997,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $451.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $119.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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