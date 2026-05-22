Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $113.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.01. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Duke Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy is being highlighted as a utility that could benefit from long-term demand from AI data centers and steady dividend appeal, which may keep investors interested in the stock. Article title

Duke Energy is being highlighted as a utility that could benefit from long-term demand from AI data centers and steady dividend appeal, which may keep investors interested in the stock. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks reported that Duke Energy’s earnings call emphasized progress on a large growth plan, reinforcing the company’s long-term investment case. Article title

TipRanks reported that Duke Energy’s earnings call emphasized progress on a large growth plan, reinforcing the company’s long-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: News that Duke Energy Foundation is funding veteran workforce programs in North Carolina and South Carolina adds to the company’s community profile, though the direct financial impact is limited. Article title Article title

News that Duke Energy Foundation is funding veteran workforce programs in North Carolina and South Carolina adds to the company’s community profile, though the direct financial impact is limited. Neutral Sentiment: Several local outage and safety reports, including restored power in Sullivan County and a downed power line in Greenville, are routine operational updates with limited likely stock impact. Article title Article title

Several local outage and safety reports, including restored power in Sullivan County and a downed power line in Greenville, are routine operational updates with limited likely stock impact. Neutral Sentiment: Maria-generated coverage on Duke Energy Ohio summer bill changes and a pricing-look article mainly reflect rate and valuation discussion, not a major new catalyst. Article title Article title

Maria-generated coverage on Duke Energy Ohio summer bill changes and a pricing-look article mainly reflect rate and valuation discussion, not a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Duke Energy to $132 from $141, which could pressure sentiment even though the firm still sees modest upside. Article title

Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Duke Energy to $132 from $141, which could pressure sentiment even though the firm still sees modest upside. Negative Sentiment: North Carolina lawmakers advanced a bill that could block Duke from retiring coal plants until new nuclear capacity is approved, increasing regulatory uncertainty and potentially complicating its transition plans. Article title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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