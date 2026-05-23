Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,702,353.72. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to Hepcludex (bulevirtide-gmod) for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), making it the first and only approved treatment in the U.S. for this rare and serious liver disease. That opens a new commercial opportunity in a high-unmet-need market. Article Title

The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), making it the for this rare and serious liver disease. That opens a new commercial opportunity in a high-unmet-need market. Positive Sentiment: Gilead also received a CHMP positive opinion in Europe for Trodelvy in first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, supporting broader international adoption of one of its key oncology products. Article Title

Gilead also received a in Europe for in first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, supporting broader international adoption of one of its key oncology products. Positive Sentiment: Gilead completed its Tubulis acquisition , adding next-generation antibody-drug conjugate assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline. Article Title

Gilead completed its , adding next-generation antibody-drug conjugate assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for some periods and maintained strong longer-term profit expectations, which can support investor confidence in Gilead’s earnings outlook. Article Title

Analysts at for some periods and maintained strong longer-term profit expectations, which can support investor confidence in Gilead’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead announced a renewed collaboration with the World Health Organization to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, a public-health initiative that is strategically positive but likely not an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Gilead announced a renewed collaboration with the to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, a public-health initiative that is strategically positive but likely not an immediate stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst updates trimmed certain 2026–2028 earnings estimates, which may temper enthusiasm around the stock’s longer-term growth rate, even as recent product news remains favorable. Article Title

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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