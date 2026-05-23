Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,952,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SYK opened at $316.39 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $404.87. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $325.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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