Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $115.27 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 57,624 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 2.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $115,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,299,674,000 after buying an additional 3,330,205 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $42,824,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 241.4% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $265.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.0%

AJG opened at $203.36 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.75 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $211.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 3,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $864,766.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,552,814.40. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $908,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,778.72. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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