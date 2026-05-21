Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,306 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $923.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 100,551 shares of company stock valued at $91,170,351 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple Caterpillar earnings forecasts across 2026, 2027 and 2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting a higher valuation for the stock.

Zacks Research raised multiple Caterpillar earnings forecasts across 2026, 2027 and 2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting a higher valuation for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased Caterpillar’s long-term fair value and price targets, reflecting improving growth expectations and suggesting Wall Street sees more upside than before.

Analysts also increased Caterpillar’s long-term fair value and price targets, reflecting improving growth expectations and suggesting Wall Street sees more upside than before. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Caterpillar is “integral to data center construction,” highlighting a new demand driver tied to AI infrastructure buildout, which could broaden the company’s growth narrative. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Caterpillar is “integral to data center construction,” highlighting a new demand driver tied to AI infrastructure buildout, which could broaden the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: The company’s “Building Beyond” internship coverage spotlighted Caterpillar’s use of new AI, reinforcing investor interest in its technology and workforce development efforts. Article Title

The company’s “Building Beyond” internship coverage spotlighted Caterpillar’s use of new AI, reinforcing investor interest in its technology and workforce development efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was mentioned in several stock-screening and watchlist articles for industrial, mining, and construction names, which adds visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Caterpillar was mentioned in several stock-screening and watchlist articles for industrial, mining, and construction names, which adds visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One story noted concerns around workforce and tariff issues at a Caterpillar-related facility, which could be a mild headwind if trade or labor costs intensify. Article Title

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CAT opened at $873.91 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $931.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $785.30 and a 200-day moving average of $687.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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