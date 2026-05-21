Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $14.60 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,427 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $31,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.29.

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Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Up 2.7%

Home Depot stock opened at $310.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $328.56 and its 200-day moving average is $352.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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