Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $191.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $3,061,393.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 126,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,901,574.95. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,602. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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