Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.6%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $309.21 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $238.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $315.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.65.

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About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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