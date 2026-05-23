Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 336.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,251 shares of company stock worth $13,294,350. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of CDNS opened at $373.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $381.55. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here