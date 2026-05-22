Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $300.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.44. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.98 and a one year high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This trade represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock worth $3,945,973. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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