Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 12,968 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,954 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock worth $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock worth $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock worth $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $143.40 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $333.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $147.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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