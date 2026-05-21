Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,469 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.
Visa News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a new partnership with Trip.com in Asia-Pacific to combine its payment network with personalized travel bookings, a move that could expand Visa’s reach with digital-first travelers and support cross-border payment volume. Visa and Trip.com Partner to Reach Digital-First Travelers in Asia-Pacific
- Positive Sentiment: Visa launched an “Agentic Ready” program in the UAE and has been discussing AI shopping/agentic commerce, reinforcing the idea that it wants to be a key payments layer for future AI-driven transactions. Visa launches 'Agentic Ready' programme in UAE
- Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst pieces remained constructive on Visa, including coverage calling it a top long-term stock and noting favorable valuation, balance sheet strength, and growth themes in AI commerce and value-added services. Why Visa (V) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment was reported as an average “Buy,” which supports confidence in the stock’s outlook. Visa Inc. NYSE: V Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Visa released its Spring 2026 Threats Report showing criminals are increasingly using AI-powered social engineering, underscoring ongoing fraud risks but also highlighting Visa’s strengthening payment-security capabilities. Visa Threats Report: As Network Security Strengthens, Criminals Accelerate Shift to AI-Enabled Social Engineering
- Neutral Sentiment: Visa also generated publicity through community and World Cup-related campaigns, including a Toronto soccer park and small-business promotions, which help brand visibility but are less likely to move the stock on their own. Visa Canada Brings Visa Street Soccer Park to Toronto
- Negative Sentiment: News that Berkshire Hathaway fully exited its Visa stake may weigh on sentiment, since it removes a high-profile long-term investor from the shareholder base. Greg Abel Just Sold Berkshire Hathaway's Stake in Visa and Mastercard and Initiated a New Position in a Stock That Warren Buffett Sold 6 Years Ago
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock opened at $331.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $594.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is $312.03 and its 200 day moving average is $325.46. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Loop Capital began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on V
Visa Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
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