Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 5,691 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $337.42 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $345.86 and its 200 day moving average is $344.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.83 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen's payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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