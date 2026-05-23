Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 6,998 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,629 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

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Vertiv Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of VRT opened at $327.78 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $300.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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