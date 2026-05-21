Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 8,406 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,899 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $265,233,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $130,902,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:MA opened at $498.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $440.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $502.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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