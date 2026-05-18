GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings in Amgen were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $326.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.17 and a 200 day moving average of $343.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.73 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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