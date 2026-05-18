GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 7,773 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $10,139,015,000 after acquiring an additional 286,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after acquiring an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,570,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,490,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $571,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $568,930,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $393.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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