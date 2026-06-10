Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,094 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Globe Life worth $93,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock worth $1,411,311,000 after buying an additional 86,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,232 shares of the company's stock worth $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 98.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,340,000 after buying an additional 696,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $155,617,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 998,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,756,000 after buying an additional 52,523 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $717,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,439.88. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,603.58. The trade was a 38.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,450. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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