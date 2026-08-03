Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,145 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Globe Life were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $3,781,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,274.08. This trade represents a 29.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 8,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total value of $1,480,163.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,979,148.04. The trade was a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 169,174 shares of company stock worth $28,553,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

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Globe Life Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GL stock opened at $182.14 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $191.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Globe Life's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

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