Globeflex Capital L P Takes $780,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $197,516,000 after buying an additional 715,361 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $240.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,997.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $243.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $662,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,100.19. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $235,443.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,305.28. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,028 shares of company stock worth $2,522,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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