Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's 10th Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,299 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 123,500 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises 2.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.61% of Globus Medical worth $70,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:GMED opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at $41,201,733. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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