Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Position Decreased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up about 2.7% of Sculptor Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned 2.24% of Globus Medical worth $261,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,201,733. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Globus Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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