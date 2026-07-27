Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769,897 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Globus Medical worth $152,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,572,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 71,618.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716,469 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $62,555,000 after purchasing an additional 715,470 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 340,452 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 240,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Globus Medical by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 738,595 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $64,487,000 after purchasing an additional 224,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.75.

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Globus Medical Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of GMED opened at $76.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,201,733. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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