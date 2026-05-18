Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 71,618.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,469 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 715,470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Globus Medical worth $62,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,886 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 327,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,562 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 172,641 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMED. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other news, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $76.52 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

See Also

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