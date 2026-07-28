Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,049 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 176,837 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up about 3.1% of American Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Globus Medical worth $57,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,235.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $339,322,000 after buying an additional 3,595,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Globus Medical by 15,317.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373,260 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $294,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,183 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $117,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,795 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,411,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.3%

Globus Medical stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,201,733. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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