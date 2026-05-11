Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,034 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 56,425 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,649 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Globus Medical by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 850 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,527 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Globus Medical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Globus Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globus Medical beat Q1 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $1.12 EPS versus $0.92 expected and $759.9 million in sales versus $740.4 million expected; revenue rose 27% year over year and margins improved. Article Title

Globus Medical beat Q1 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $1.12 EPS versus $0.92 expected and $759.9 million in sales versus $740.4 million expected; revenue rose 27% year over year and margins improved. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.70-$4.80, above consensus, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Article Title

The company also raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.70-$4.80, above consensus, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lifted its price target on GMED to $120 from $115 and kept an outperform rating, while Needham raised its target to $117 from $114 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting bullish analyst sentiment. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its price target on GMED to $120 from $115 and kept an outperform rating, while Needham raised its target to $117 from $114 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the company’s Q1 earnings call transcript and related post-earnings coverage, which primarily reinforce the strong results rather than adding new catalysts. Article Title

Investors are also digesting the company’s Q1 earnings call transcript and related post-earnings coverage, which primarily reinforce the strong results rather than adding new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and higher guidance, the stock has sold off as traders appear to be taking profits and focusing on expectations that were already elevated going into the report. Article Title

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $77.81 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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