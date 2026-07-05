GM Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,566 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $691.30 and a 1-year high of $1,125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,005.83 and a 200-day moving average of $932.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. CICC Research upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $974.18.

View Our Latest Report on GS

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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