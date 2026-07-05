GM Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in IREN Limited $IREN

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,515 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 59,603 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in IREN were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IREN by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in IREN in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in IREN in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

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IREN News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

IREN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. IREN Limited has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 4.27. The firm's 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. Research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on IREN to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Freedom Capital raised IREN to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on IREN in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on IREN to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

IREN Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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