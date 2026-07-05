Go Pro
→ The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

GM Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in IREN Limited $IREN

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GM Advisory Group LLC increased its IREN stake by 119.4% in the first quarter, ending with 109,515 shares worth about $3.75 million. Other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions, and hedge funds now own 41.08% of the company.
  • Investor sentiment around IREN remains tied to its shift from bitcoin mining to AI infrastructure. Recent commentary highlighted optimism about AI data center contracts, Microsoft and NVIDIA-related opportunities, and Bernstein reiterated a Buy rating with a $100 price target.
  • Despite the bullish AI narrative, the stock faces governance and dilution concerns after large founder equity awards, co-CEO RSU grants, and a costly Warriors sponsorship drew criticism. A director also sold shares, adding to caution as IREN trades well below its recent highs.
  • Five stocks we like better than IREN.

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,515 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 59,603 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in IREN were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IREN by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in IREN in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in IREN in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

IREN News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

IREN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. IREN Limited has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 4.27. The firm's 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. Research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on IREN to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Freedom Capital raised IREN to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on IREN in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on IREN to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

IREN Profile

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
By Bridget Bennett | June 29, 2026
AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren‘t Ready.
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren't Ready.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines