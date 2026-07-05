GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 29,742 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,742 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after buying an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after buying an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PM opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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