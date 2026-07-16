Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $49.68 Million Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) by 206.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,039 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 163,144 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for about 2.7% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 1.89% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $49,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029 shares of the energy company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company's stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 48.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,465 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $187.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 10,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.73 per share, with a total value of $2,007,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 985,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,798,137.62. This trade represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Matthew Manno sold 460 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $98,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $851,262.24. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $153.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 0.63. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $253.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $180.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.80.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $535.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.The company's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

Further Reading

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