Golar LNG Limited $GLNG Holdings Raised by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG - Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,088 shares of the shipping company's stock after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up approximately 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.50% of Golar LNG worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 21,018 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,540 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,142 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 59,183 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Golar LNG Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.81 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.69%. Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Golar LNG's payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Golar LNG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on Golar LNG in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Golar LNG from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Golar LNG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLNG

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

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