Gold Resource Co. $GORO Holdings Trimmed by Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC

Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,576,766 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,988,312 shares during the quarter. Gold Resource accounts for 41.0% of Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC owned about 21.98% of Gold Resource worth $42,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,471 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Gold Resource by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 138,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 295,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Resource to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GORO

Gold Resource Trading Down 30.4%

Shares of NYSE:GORO opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation NYSE: GORO is a Denver, Colorado–based precious metals producer focused on gold and silver mining and processing. The company's principal operations are located in Oaxaca State, Mexico, where it holds 100% interest in the Arista underground mine and the El Águila tailings reprocessing facility. Gold Resource's Mexican operations are complemented by corporate and administrative offices in Denver and field offices in Mexico City.

At the Arista mine, Gold Resource conducts underground mining of high-grade gold and silver veins, producing doré bars and metal concentrates that are shipped to third-party smelters.

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