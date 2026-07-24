Gold.com Inc. $GOLD Stock Holdings Lessened by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lowered its stake in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,547 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,850 shares during the quarter. Gold.com accounts for about 3.2% of Towle & Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned 0.72% of Gold.com worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Gold.com alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,408,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $10,215,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth about $3,078,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth about $3,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gold.com news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,639.16. The trade was a 58.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 530,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,370,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,000,021.50. This trade represents a 18.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 730,338 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,096. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Gold.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $52.00 price target on Gold.com in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gold.com

Gold.com Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.55. Gold.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.62. Gold.com had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 0.35%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Gold.com's payout ratio is 27.40%.

Gold.com Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gold.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold.com wasn't on the list.

While Gold.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here