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Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,652 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Advanced Micro Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Goldenstone Wealth Management disclosed a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, buying 8,652 shares valued at about $1.85 million. AMD now represents 1.4% of the firm’s portfolio and its 17th-largest holding.
  • AMD posted a strong quarter, reporting $1.37 EPS versus the $1.29 estimate and $10.25 billion in revenue versus expectations of $9.90 billion. Revenue rose 37.8% year over year, underscoring continued growth momentum.
  • Institutional interest remains high, with 71.34% of AMD shares owned by institutional investors and hedge funds, even as some insiders recently sold stock. Analyst sentiment is also positive overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $410.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.4% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 8.1%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $447.58 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $287.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $469.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $729.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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