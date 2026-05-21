Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,396 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,396 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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