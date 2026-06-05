Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 23,444 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,041,373 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Digital Realty Trust worth $470,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE DLR opened at $188.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.74 and a 200-day moving average of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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