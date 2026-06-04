Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,163,343 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 1,940,583 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $582,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Beto Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Providence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,905,939 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,475 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE EPD opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is 81.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report).

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