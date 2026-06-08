Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invitation Home $INVH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,377,502 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,884,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Invitation Home worth $149,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Up 0.1%

Invitation Home stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home's payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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