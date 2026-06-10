Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,071 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $96,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.08.

View Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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