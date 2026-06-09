Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 193,914 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248,506 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 193,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Mirion Technologies worth $122,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,567 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIR shares. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.13.

View Our Latest Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MIR opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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