Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.55 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408,989 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 423,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.13% of BorgWarner worth $108,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 143,841 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.BorgWarner's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,229.78. The trade was a 23.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,512 shares of company stock worth $4,938,463. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, New Street Research set a $66.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWA

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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