Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $218.42 Million Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 189.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,927 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 858,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Astera Labs worth $218,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total value of $231,659.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 103,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,311,256 shares of company stock valued at $477,341,446 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Trading Down 11.4%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $317.06 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $212.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.23, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.95. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $372.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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